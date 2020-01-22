Tralee-based JRI America delivers first phase of expansion

Tralee-based JRI America has delivered the first phase of its expansion.

The company announced last May they’re to create 100 jobs over the next five years.

JRI America Inc. is a subsidiary of the Japanese IT financial services company Japan Research Institute Ltd, which is the specialist IT subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

It’s based in the Kerry Technology Park since 2011, and has now welcomed 21 new workers to their existing team of 150 in a variety of technical disciplines including security, application support, and software development.

A large number of interns from Munster colleges have also begun their placements.