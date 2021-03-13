Tralee artist to receive bursary from Kerry Arts Office

A Tralee artist has been named as the recipient of a bursary by the Kerry County Council Arts Office.

Con Horgan, a contemporary street arts and circus performer and artist, will receive the inaugural PLATFORM 31 artist bursary scheme.

PLATFORM 31 is a nationwide scheme developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices, which offers financial and developmental supports for an artist over the course of one year.

Con Horgan has been performing since 1997 with Fanzini Brothers, and has performed solo, as well as in duo shows and in the ensemble piece Circus Jukebox.