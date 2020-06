A Tralee artist is using his talents to brighten up University Hospital Kerry.

Mike O’Donnell painted the murals on both the exterior and interior of the hospital including a stag, horses, a footballer, dancers and a cricket player.

Management at UHK say the artworks have provided a great boost for the team and patients and have been a conversation starter.

Mike O’Donnell also created multiple murals around Tralee town in recent months.