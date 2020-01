The Art & Hobby Shop in Tralee has closed.

The Tralee branch, which was located on Lower Castle Street, was one 22 Art & Hobby Shops nationwide.

The Tralee branch closed on Saturday with immediate effect.

A statement released on their Facebook page thanks everyone from Tralee for their support over the last seven years.

This comes just weeks after Swamp on Abbeycourt closed and Ela Maria on Bridge Street announced it would be relocating its Tralee store to Newcastlewest.