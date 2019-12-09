Tralee allocated €500,000 in tourism funding

Tralee is set to benefit from half a million euro in funding.

It’s part of the new €15.5 million Fáilte Ireland Destination Towns Scheme.

Funding will be provided to over thirty towns that were nominated by local authorities to improve their attractiveness to visitors.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin made the national announcement in Tralee earlier.

The Kerry Fine Gael TD says the county town is in a great location and has a rich history:

CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, was also present for the launch of the scheme, which is the first of its kind.

He explains how the money will be used: