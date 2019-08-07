Tralee aims to retain Purple Flag and win Foodie title

Tralee is this week bidding to retain its Purple Flag.

Judges will arrive on Saturday to inspect the town.

Tralee was first awarded the Purple Flag in 2017; the accolade aims to increase footfall in town centres, lower crime and improve the night time experience.

The county town is also being visited by judges from the Foodie Destination awards today.

The competition, run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, sees various locations around Ireland battle it out to be named the country’s top destination for a foodie experience.

You can vote for Tralee as a Foodie Destination here