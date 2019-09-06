IT Tralee Add Donaghy And O’Mahony To Backroom Team

IT Tralee have announced 2 Kerry legends as backroom additions for the coming season.

Former Kerry All-Star forward Kieran Donaghy is to move into his first managerial role alongside Currow’s Liam Brosnan, who has been at the helm for the past 2 seasons.

Meanwhile, former Kerry great Aidan O’Mahony is to join as a selector and will work closely with the defenders.

The strong backroom team aims to match the strength of the playing 15, with Kerry’s David Clifford, Gavin Crowley, Dara Moynihan, David Shaw, Michael Potts, Jack Savage and Greg Horan all set to be a part of the team for the coming season.

IT Tralee will aim to lift the Sigerson Cup for the first time since 1999.