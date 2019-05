Trains from Kerry to Dublin are delayed by up one hour this afternoon.

A signalling system, which ensures the safe movement of trains, suffered a major fault shortly before 6am.

This resulted in over 20 thousand passengers being delayed, when services were suspended at Heuston Station.





Services have resumed after a temporary manual system was put in place, however, services around the country are delayed.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail says they’ve yet to fix the main fault.