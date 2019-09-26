Training held in Tralee for Sport Inclusion Disability Officers

Leaders in inclusive sport and physical activity from around the world took part in training at Kerry Sports Academy this week.

As part of European Week of Sport, CARA the national organisation working to ensure people with disabilities have equal access to sport and physical activities of their choice, hosted the day of inclusion training in Tralee.

Sport Inclusion Disability Officers in 29 Local Sports Partnerships around Ireland took part in the training along with a team of tutors from CARA who will deliver over 100 workshops nationwide.