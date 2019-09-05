Train service for All Ireland replay revealed

Irish Rail has announced details of train services for fans travelling to the All-Ireland Senior Football Final replay.

Kerry will take on Dublin in Croke Park at 6pm on Saturday September 14th.

Irish Rail says the 9.05 service from Tralee on that morning will go direct to Dublin Heuston so Kerry supporters won’t have to change at Mallow.

There will be a 9pm service from Heuston to Tralee after the game; the train will be deferred in the event of extra-time to allow supporters more time to get to the station.