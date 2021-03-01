Traffic safety scheme urgently needed at Kerry junction following fatal accidents

A traffic safety scheme urgently needs to be implemented at a Kerry junction where numerous serious and fatal accidents have occurred.

That’s according to Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

He says Transport Infrastructure Ireland needs to implement the scheme on the N22 at the Lawlor’s Cross junction, outside Killarney.

Cllr Brendan Cronin tabled this motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, which took place online.

He says there have unfortunately been a number of serious and fatal accidents at this location and believes particular emphasis needs to be placed on the Dunrine approach from Killarney, following another fatal accident in recent weeks.

The Independent councillor hit out at the fact that the Go Safe Speed Vans are never there, despite it being an accident blackspot; he claims the speed van is located on other stretches of the road where there’s no history of accidents.

He is seeking clarification from the Department of Justice on the location of the speed vans and says action needs to be taken on this very dangerous junction.

In response, Kerry County Council stated this location will be brought to TII for further review and assessment.

The council also stated that measures to improve safety there will also be discussed with the traffic corp unit of An Garda Síochána.