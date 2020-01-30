Traffic management system in Adare said to be working well

A traffic management system for sewer works in Adare is reported to be working extremely well.

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are extending the sewer system in the village; the project has been sought since 1974.

Diversions will be in place in Adare for the next three months due to sewer works.

A stop/go system is in place at the location of the works.

Local Fianna Fail Cllr Bridie Collins says the system is working well so far and the village is very much open for business:

The diversions are as follows:

Westbound: Diversion indicated at the N20/M20 Attyflin Interchange. Vehicles to take N20 toward Rourkes Cross Junction and proceed on R518 in direction of Newcastlewest.

Eastbound: Diversion indicated in Newcastle West. Vehicles to take R518 to Rourkes Cross Junction and proceed on N20 in the direction of Limerick.

Supplementary Eastbound Diversion: Diversion indicated at N21 eastbound slipway at Rathkeale directing traffic to the R518 toward Askeaton. Vehicles to take the L1250 to N69 and N69 to Limerick/N18 Dock Road Interchange/M20 Rossbrien Interchange. (Note: Roadworks will also be ongoing on the N69 at Kilcornan in this time period.)