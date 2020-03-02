Traffic calming proposals in Killarney

Kerry County Council is proposing to introduce traffic calming measures at two locations in Killarney.

The council plans to carry out works including reducing the width of the road to 3.5 metres at the junction of St Anne’s Road and O’Sullivan’s Place.

It also wants to provide a new footpath and pedestrian crossing at the junction of Countess Road and Countess Grove.

Both sets of works will involve signage and road markings.

The plans can be viewed at the Killarney Municipal District Office or Áras an Chontae in Tralee until March 26th.

Submissions will be accepted until March 27th.