Traffic is starting to build on all routes to Croke Park ahead of this evening’s All Ireland Football Final Replay.

Those travelling from Kerry are being reminded that there are still restrictions in place on the M7, as roadworks continue to take place around Naas.

The Kingdom will be aiming to put a stop to Dublin’s ‘Drive for Five’ in the game, after the pair finished in a draw two weeks ago.

Conor Healy from AA Roadwatch has this advice for motorists heading to GAA Headquarters today: