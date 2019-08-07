Trade union rep wants more communications from owners of Kerry nursing home in examinership

A trade union representative is calling for more communications from the owners of a Kerry nursing home placed in examinership.

On Friday, the High Court appointed an interim examiner to Melbourne Health Care Ltd., which trades as Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility in Kilcummin.

Examinership means the company has the court’s protection for up to 100 days to assist in its survival; the court heard Melbourne Health Care Ltd. owes more than €6 million to a hedge fund.

Donie Doody of SIPTU health services, who represents some of the staff in the nursing home, is confident the facility will exit examinership successfully.

The owners and directors have already said there’ll be no impact to residents’ day-to-day care, that all jobs are secure, and there’ll be no change in staff’s terms of employment.

Donie Doody says even if there was an issue over the future viability of the company, the HSE would have to provide accommodation for the residents.