Tracy Kennedy (née Long), Lyre, Banteer, Co. Cork and late of Guhard, Lisselton.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, her husband Tom, parent’s Mary and Jer, brother Jerry, sisters Michelle, Sandra, Gerardine and Maria-Louise, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law Billy and John, sisters-in-law Kotomi and Mairead, nephews Ben, Fionn and Dara, nieces Rebecca and Ada, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Tracy, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion, on Friday morning at 11 am. Mass will be live-streamed on O’Gormans-memorial-Video-Services facebook page. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association or care of Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel. Funeral will depart her parent’s residence on Friday morning at approximately 10 am and travel via Asdee.

