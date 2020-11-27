Tracing for every racing greyhound by year’s end

The head of Greyhound Racing Ireland says a traceability system will be in place by the end of the year for all racing dogs.

This week, the Social Democrats’ motion to phase out State funding for the greyhound racing industry failed to get support in the Dáil.

The Social Democrats say the greyhound industry has a track record of shocking animal abuse, with thousands of dogs being killed because they can’t run fast enough.

The CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland, which is responsible for this part of the greyhound industry, says huge progress has been made in the area of animal welfare, with the establishment of care centres and the rehoming of retired greyhounds.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, Gerard Dollard says by the end of the year, there will be a tracing system in place for every greyhound who’s been involved with racing.