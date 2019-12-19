Tousist boy waiting for bed in Crumlin undergoes emergency surgery at UHK

A seven-year-old Tuosist boy who’s waiting over a week for a bed at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, is recovering from emergency surgery.

Michael O’Sullivan, who has Autism, is being treated at University Hospital Kerry for the past fortnight, after initially presenting with symptoms of the vomiting bug.

However as his condition deteriorated, doctors in Tralee said he required special tests and treatment at Crumlin – but no bed was available.

Yesterday his condition became more serious and he needed an emergency operation at UHK on his bowel.

His mother Jean told Radio Kerry News that Michael is recovering, but that the next 48 hours will be critical.

She paid tribute to the staff of UHK for the excellent care her son has received to date – but added that it’s disgraceful that no bed was available to him in Crumlin.