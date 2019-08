A German tourist has been rescued following a fall on Carraunthohill.

It’s understood the alarm was raised around 3 o’clock this afternoon, after she fell in the area around the zig-zag pathway.

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue managed to bring the woman to safety at about 4.30pm, despite difficult conditions caused by wet weather.

She’s now being treated for a broken ankle at University Hospital Kerry.

The rescue effort was co-ordinated by Valentia Coastguard.