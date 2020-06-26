Tourism Recovery Taskforce says action needed immediately to prevent thousands of permanent job losses

The Tourism Recovery Taskforce says action needs to be taken immediately if thousands of jobs are not to be lost permanently in the tourism sector.

The initial report from the taskforce has been welcomed by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.

The Tourism Recovery Taskforce is dedicated to spearheading economic recovery for the tourism sector; among its members is the chair of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Pat O’Leary.

In its initial report, the taskforce identifies a number of measures which will help save jobs and businesses.

It calls for a reduction of the tourism VAT rate to 5% until December 2021 and an extension of the waiver of commercial rates for the rest of the year.

They also include a €66 million grant to help fund tourism businesses adapt to meet social distancing measures and a €500 million business survival grant to support viable operations that are in distress.

The taskforce also wants the temporary wage subside scheme extended to next April to support tourism enterprises to retain highly skilled and experienced staff.

A review of the two metre social distancing requirement in all tourism enterprises is called for too as a matter of urgency.