Tourism industry in Kerry faces challenges in 2019

The tourism industry in Kerry will face challenges in 2019.

That’s according to international tourism analyst Noel Sweeney who will be speaking at the third annual Let’s Talk Tourism forum in Killarney on November 9th.

Mr Sweeney says that while the tourism industry is currently quite buoyant in Ireland it faces many challenges with Brexit and the recent budgetary tourism VAT increase.





He says that the industry is at a crossroads and that these challenges could affect tourism businesses expanding and hiring more staff.

Mr Sweeney says that tourism providers in Kerry and around the country need to make sure they are offering value for money: