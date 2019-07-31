Tough 2019/2020 Corn Uí Mhuirí Group Draw For Kerry Schools

Defending champions Pobail Scoil Chorca Dhuibhne will play fellow Kerry side Mercy Mounthawk as well as Cork sides Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig and Hamilton High School in the group stages of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

The Munster champions are in Group A while three Kerry schools will meet in Group C.

CBS The Green, Intermediate School Killorglin and St Brendan’s College Killarney will be joined by Colaiste Críost Rí.

Pobail Scoil Rathmore are in Group B along with DLS Macroom, High School Clonmel and Clonakilty Community College.

Only three teams make up group C with St Flannan’s College Ennis, St Francis College Rochestown and Skibbereen Community School.