“Totally unacceptable” Listowel residents waiting over 50 years for sewerage connection

A Listowel councillor says it’s totally unacceptable that residents in part of the town are waiting over 50 years for a public sewerage connection.

People living in Dirha Cottages on the Ballybunion Road started a campaign over half a century ago for a connection to the mains sewerage system in the town.

Kerry County Council says connecting these houses to the public network would require over 1km of pipes to be laid, and there’s no money for this.

Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry says despite many promises made to the residents of the 12 houses at Dirha Cottages in Listowel, a public sewerage connection has never materialised.

He asked Kerry County Council to revisit the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The council says there’s no public sewer along the Ballybunion Road, and connecting these houses to the network would require 1.25km of pipework to be constructed; it says there’s no funding for this.

Cllr Barry says there’s been major development along the Ballybunion Road over the years, with more than 100 houses now serviced by septic tanks.

He says while he understands funding is an issue, this has been going on over 50 years, and it’s totally unacceptable for the Dirha Cottages residents.