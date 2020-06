Payments to farmers in Kerry from the European Union increased by over €2.3 million.

According to a breakdown of CAP payments by the Department of Agriculture, over €67.7 million was paid to Kerry farmers in 2018.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal reports that the payments increased in the county as the redistribution of payments between farmers continues.

Mayo saw an increase of €3 million to €70.6 million and Donegal was up €2.5 million to €57.5 million.