Top Number 1’s of the last 30 years

To celebrate 30 years on the air, we’ve done of digging, a put a list together of the songs that spent the longest at no.1 for each year since 1990:

1990

Put ‘Em Under Pressure – The Republic of Ireland Football Squad (May 31st to August 23rd, 13 Weeks)

1991

Bryan Adams – (Everything I Do) I Do It For You (July 4th to September 5th, 10 weeks)

1992

Rhythm Is a Dancer – Snap! (August 13th to October 1st, 8 Weeks)

1993

I’d Do anything for Love – Meatloaf (October 17th to November 21st, 6 weeks)

1994

Riverdance (May 5th to September 2nd, 18 Weeks)

1995

Think Twice – Céline Dion (January 20th to March 17th, 9 weeks)

1996

Aon Focal Eile – Richie Kavanagh (March 22nd to May 3rd, 7 weeks)

Killing Me Softly – The Fugees (June 14th to May 3rd, 7 weeks)

1997

I Believe I Can Fly – R Kelly (April 18th to May 16th, 5 weeks)

Elton John – Candle in the Wind (September 19th to October 17th, 5 weeks)

Perfect Day – Various Artists (November 28th to December 25th, 5 weeks)

1998

Believe – Cher (November 15th to December 20th, 6 weeks)

1999

…Baby One More Time – Britney Spears (February 21st to March 28th, 6 weeks)

2000

Maniac 2000 – Mark McCabe (March 4th to May 6th, 10 weeks)

2001

Uptown Girl – Westlife (March 10th to April 14th, 6 weeks)

Hey Baby (Uhh, Ahh) – Dj Otzi (July 28th to September 1st, 6 weeks)

2002

How You Remind Me – Nickleback (13th April to May 11th, 5 weeks)

2003

Where is the Love – Black Eyed peas (September 6th to November 1st, 9 weeks)

2004

Milkshake – Kelis (January 29th to February 26th, 5 weeks)

Everytime – Britney Spears (June 17th to July 15th, 5 weeks)

Do They Know It’s Christmas – Band Aid 20 (December 2nd to December 30th, 5 weeks)

2005

You Raise Me Up – Westlife (October 27th to December 1st, 6 weeks)

2006

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira (June 15th to August 10th, 9 weeks)

2007

Umbrella – Rihanna feat Jay Z (May 24th to July 12th, 8 weeks)

Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis (October 25th to December 13th, 8 weeks)

2008

Now You’re gone – Bass Hunter (January 24th to February 21st, 5 week)

The Galway Girl – Sharon Shannon & Mundy (April 10th to May 8th, 5 weeks)

2009

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas (July 16th to August 20th, & September 3rd to October 8th, 12 weeks)

2010

Telephone – Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé (March 25th to April 15th, 4 weeks)

Stereo Love – Edward Maya & Vika Jigulina (May 27th to June 17th, 4 weeks)

California Gurls – Katy Perry (June 24 to July 15th, 4 weeks)

2011

We Found Love – Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris (October 13th to November 24th, 7 weeks)

2012

Beneath Your Beautiful – Labrinth ft. Emeli Sandé

2013

Blurrred Lines – Robin Thicke (May 16th to June 27th, 7 weeks)

Wake Me Up – Avicii (July 4th to August 15th, 7 weeks)

2014

Happy – Pharrell Williams (January 2nd to February 13th, March 6th to March 13th, April 3rd to April 17th, 12 weeks)

2015

What Do You Mean – Justin Bieber (September 3rd to October 15th, 7 weeks)

2016

One Dance – Drake Feat Wizkid & Kyla (May 19th to July 21st, 10 weeks)

2017

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber (May 5th to August 11th, 15 weeks)

2018

God’s Plan – Drake (February 2nd to April 6th, 10 weeks)

2019

Señorita – Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello (June 28th to August 23rd, 9 weeks)