The top garda in Kerry says there are drugs in every town and village in the county.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, revealed that there were over 520 people found in possession of drugs in 2018, while 88 were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale or supply.

He says, while there are feeder lines of drugs coming into the county from Limerick and Cork, local gardaí are targeting suppliers in the county.

The Chief Superintendent says dealers are a scourge on society: