Tony ‘Thomas’ Wallace, Kerins Park, Tralee and formerly of Cloonglebe, Ardfert

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee for Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 O Clock with family only to attend please. Owing to the official restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Requiem mass is restricted to family members only. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK or Care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.