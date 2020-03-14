reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee for Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 O Clock with family only to attend please. Owing to the official restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Requiem mass is restricted to family members only. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK or Care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Invitations invited from Kerry projects for the Business All Stars
Invitations are being invited from Kerry projects for the Business All Stars.Community Finance Ireland is making the call, following on from its support of...
Sr. Dympna Eileen Stack, Sisters of The Christian Retreat, Mountbellew, Co. Galway &...
Reposing in the Franciscan Oratory, Mountbellew this (Saturday) evening (March, 14th), from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Parish Church, Mountbellew. ...
KCC asking public to engage by phone or email
Kerry County Council is asking members of the public to engage with its staff by telephone and/or email in the first instance.From Monday, dedicated...
Tony ‘Thomas’ Wallace, Kerins Park, Tralee and formerly of Cloonglebe, Ardfert
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee for Requiem Mass on...
Kerry Mass Update – March 13th, 2020
No masses will be celebrated in Kerry this weekend. Bishop Ray Browne tells us all we need to know.
Evening Sports Update
CORONAVIRUSMasters organisers say they hope to play this year’s tournament at a later date.The Augusta showpiece has been postponed as a result of the...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERAll fixtures in the Premier League have been suspended until at least the 3rd of April.The decision has been made as a preventative measure...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERA conference call between the Premier League and its clubs this morning is to decide whether or not the weekend's games will be postponed.Arsenal's...