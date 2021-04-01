Tony Lucitt of Mitchell’s Avenue, Tralee.

Peacefully on 31st March 2021, beloved husband of Marie and dearest father of Sandra & Kevin. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Mark & Ciara, sister Breeda, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Tony with Liturgy of the Word being celebrated at 12 noon on Friday in St. John’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by interment in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Enquires to The Gleasure Funeral Home.

