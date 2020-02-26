Tony Flavin, Ashgrove, Ballyvelly, Tralee and formerly of Blanemore, Ballylongford and London

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR