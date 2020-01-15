Tony Fagan, 19 Cahereen’s Heights, Castleisland and late of Swords, Co. Dublin

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Latest News
Do Health Issues Influence How People Vote? – January 15th, 2020
Dr Theresa Reidy is a political scientist in the Department of Government at UCC. She has analysed the factors which influence how people vote.
No More St Patrick’s Day Trips for Politicians – January 15th, 2020
Comment line caller Bernadette says whoever forms the new government, they should stop taking St Patrick’s Day trips abroad for the sake of the...
A Problem Shared – January 15th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their take on how they’d deal with listeners’ problems.
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERDarren Randolph says the opportunity to re-join West Ham was too good to turn down.The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper finally completed his move from...
St Mary’s Basketball Club Castleisland Honoured By Local Authority
St Mary's Basketball Club has been honoured at a Civic Reception after today's Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District Meeting.The local authority acknowledged the club's achievement...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead now to this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.