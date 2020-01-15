Tony Fagan, 19 Cahereen’s Heights, Castleisland and late of Swords, Co. Dublin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

