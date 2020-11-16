Tommy Watson, 15 Castleview, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Tommy with his requiem mass at 11am on Tuesday morning in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv

Family flowers only please donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Undertakers.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****