Tommy O’ Connor, Fairylawn, Loughill, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tarmons, Tarbert

Reposing at home in Fairylawn tomorrow Wednesday afternoon from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Loughill on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2:00pm. Interment immediately afterwards at Loughill Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre. Enquiries to Tomás Coolahan, Funeral Undertaker, Tarbert.
20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter to reappear in court next month
A 20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been remanded on continuing bail.Stephen O'Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on Monday, February...
Kerry TD claims new Climate Action Plan has frightened rural Ireland
A Kerry TD has claimed the new Climate Action Plan has frightened the daylights out of rural Ireland.Danny Healy-Rae has told the Dáil that...
Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment put back on the market
A Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment has been put back on the market.The Bridge House, which is at the junction of the Mall,...
Peggie Coghlan (née Deighan)., Ballydowney Killarney & late of Co. Meath.
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm - 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Cathedral,...
Evening Sports Update
RACINGThe Aidan O'Brien-trained Circus Maximus was a 10-to-1 winner of the St. James's Palace Stakes - the last of three group ones on the...
All Female Staff For Munster Women and U18 Girls’ Rugby Squads
The coach and management teams for the Munster Women and U18 Girls’ squads have been confirmed ahead of the 2019/20 season.For the first time,...
Kerry Injury Free For Munster Football Final
Kerry are injury free for their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Final.The Kingdom, going for 7 Provincial titles in a row, will be...