Tommy O’ Connor, Fairylawn, Loughill, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tarmons, Tarbert

Reposing at home in Fairylawn tomorrow Wednesday afternoon from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Loughill on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2:00pm. Interment immediately afterwards at Loughill Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre. Enquiries to Tomás Coolahan, Funeral Undertaker, Tarbert.