Tommy O’ Connor, Fairylawn, Loughill, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tarmons, Tarbert

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at home in Fairylawn tomorrow Wednesday afternoon from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Loughill on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2:00pm. Interment immediately afterwards at Loughill Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre. Enquiries to Tomás Coolahan, Funeral Undertaker, Tarbert.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR