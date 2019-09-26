Tommy Flynn, Ballaugh, Killarney and late of Ballyheane, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff on Saturday morning at 10.15 for Requiem mass at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Donations to The Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. House Private Please.
Latest News
Tralee man charged with possession of €80,000 worth of drugs to seek bail in...
A Tralee man charged with possession of over €80,000 worth of drugs will seek bail in the High Court.41-year-old Clive Scannell of 55 Mitchel's...
Lyrecrompane receives Community Vibrancy Award from NEWKD
Lyrecrompane Community Development Company has been named as the 16th recipient of the Community Vibrancy Recognition Award.Administered by the North East West Kerry Development...
Reaction To Ireland’s Team Selection For Japan Game
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says he has the utmost faith in Jack Carty.The Connacht out-half replaces Jonathan Sexton for Saturday's World Cup game with...
Survivor of Miami Showband massacre to speak tonight (Thursday) in Waterville
Survivor of the Miami Showband massacre, Stephen Travers, is in Waterville tonight to give a talk on his life and work.A native of county...
Evening Sports Update
SoccerRepublic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will be without his first choice centre-half partnership for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and...
Latest Sports
Reaction To Ireland’s Team Selection For Japan Game
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says he has the utmost faith in Jack Carty.The Connacht out-half replaces Jonathan Sexton for Saturday's World Cup game with...
Evening Sports Update
SoccerRepublic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will be without his first choice centre-half partnership for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and...
Killorglin Rower Asks Government For More Support Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics
Monika Dukarska and her team mates are calling on the Government to give more support to the Irish Rowers ahead of the 2020 Tokyo...