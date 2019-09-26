Tommy Flynn, Ballaugh, Killarney and late of Ballyheane, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff on Saturday morning at 10.15 for Requiem mass at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Donations to The Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. House Private Please.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR