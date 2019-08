All-Ireland-winning Kerry captain Tommy Doyle says Kerry are going to the All-Ireland Final to win and not just to compete.

Speaking ahead of the September 1st decider at Croke Park between Kerry and Dublin, the Annascaul man feels that Kerry must impose their own game on the Dubs to stand a chance of victory.

The 7-time All-Ireland winner believes Peter Keane and his management team must also get the match-ups right.