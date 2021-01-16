Tomás (Tom) Shanahan of Graffa Ballyline Ballylongford.

Tom’s funeral cortege will depart from Lynch’s Funeral Home on Monday 18th of January at 10.30 AM for a restricted private family Requiem Mass at 11.AM in St. Michael Of The Archangel Church Ballylongford. Interment immediately afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Ballylongford.

Tomás or Tom as he was more affectionately known as died unexpectedly.

Pre-deceased by his Mother Catherine, Father Morgan and brother Eddie, twin sisters Helena Patricia and Marie Olivia.

Tom is deeply regretted by his family relatives, close and kind neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Tom and his family, his funeral Mass and interment will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current Covid 19 restrictions may leave a personal message for Tom’s family in the condolence section below your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box.

The family wish to thank everybody for all their help and support during this extremely sad time for them.