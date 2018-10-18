Tomas O Se Doesn’t See Dublin’s 5-in-a-row Bid Being Stopped

Tomás Ó Sé says he doesn’t see anyone stopping Dublin from winning five-in-a-row.

Reacting to Darran O’Sullivan’s retirement, the fourth Kerry player to do so in a six-week spell, Tomás Ó Sé says the new manager Peter Keane needs to get his players to perform at a level capable of contesting for an All-Ireland.

In relation to his own career, he’s told the Irish Examiner that he retired from inter-county football too soon and he made the decision to hang up his Kerry jersey in 2013 because he didn’t want to play anymore.





Tomás Ó Sé says if he had his career back, he would have played with Kerry for another year, which would have yielded him another All-Ireland winner’s medal 2014.