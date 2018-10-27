Tom Walsh, Rae, Kilflynn.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Oct.28th), from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct. 29th), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Latest News
Martin Ferris proud of campaign run by Liadh Ni Riada
A Kerry Sinn Fein TD says Liadh Ni Riada is not polling as well as the party would have hoped or expected.However, Martin Ferris...
Kerry Boxer Wins At Wexford International Cup
Aaron McElligot (Cashen Vale Boxing Club) celebrated a third-round stoppage over Luke Geraghty (Esker Boxing Club) in the semi-final of the Wexford International Box-cup...
All ballot boxes now open in Kerry
All boxes in the Kerry constituency have now been opened.Indications are that Michael D Higgins has significantly grown his vote in Kerry compared to...
Clanmaurice Chasing Munster Final Glory
Clanmaurice tomorrow contest the Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.They go up against in Crecora in Newcastle West at 2.Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright...
Defeat For Kerry Side At National Pitch N Putt Event
Deerpark take part in the Finals Day of the Gents Nett event where they play Gowran of Kilkenny in the Semi-Final and should they...
