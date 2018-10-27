Tom Walsh, Rae, Kilflynn.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Oct.28th), from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct. 29th), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

