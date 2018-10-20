Tom Shanahan, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of Abbeydorney

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Dunmanway Unit, University Hospital Cork, or the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Joan Griffin née Mullins, Valentia Road, Caherciveen and Moyderwell, Tralee
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to O' Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, arriving at 6:30pm....
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have their first win of the European Champions Cup and they have also collected a bonus point.They beat Gloucester 36-22 at Thomond...
