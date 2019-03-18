Tom Roche, Tullig South, Templeglantine

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6:00 pm. Followed by removal at 8:00pm to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Na Tríonóide Templeglantine.

