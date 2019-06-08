Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral will arrive to New Rath Cemetery on Monday morning at 11am, where interment will take place. No flowers or mass cards please. House strictly private.
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry Beat Dublin In U20s John Kerins Development Football League
Game number two for Kerry in the U20s John Kerins Development Football League has seen them defeat DublinThe Kingdom won 1-7 to 0-7 in...
Kerry Concede 5 Goals At Laois Win In Tralee In Joe McDonagh Cup
Kerry have gone down to Laois to Tralee today in Round 3 of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.The Kingdom gave up 3 goals...
Tom Raymond, Rahoonane, Tralee & formerly of Old Marian Park.
