Tom O’Connell, Clairnwood, Rathmore and formally of Ballyspillane, Killarney.

The funeral cortege will leave the family home on Saturday morning at 11am. A private requiem mass will take place at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

The family would like to thank everyone for the understanding at this sad time.

