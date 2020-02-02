Tom O’ Connor, Sand Quay & Late of Main Street Ballylongford & Workham, England.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening (Feb.3rd), from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (Feb.4th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.
Cllr begs local authority to progress Listry Bridge works
A Kerry councillor says the local authority has been lied to and fooled long enough by every political colour when it comes to Listry...
Kerry TD slams waiting time for routine cardiology appointments
Kerry TD John Brassil has slammed a two-year waiting time for routine OPD cardiology appointments at University Hospital Kerry.Brassil described the situation as a...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Denis Walsh, Strand View, Strand Street, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on...
Mary O’Rourke nee Cremins, Lacca, Ballyduff and formerly of Cordal, Castleisland
reposing at her residence in Lacca, Ballyduff on Tuesday from 4 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 1 O clock in St. Peter...
Killarney Celtic Advance In FAI Junior Cup
A Stephen McCarthy hat trick has guided Killarney Celtic to a 4-1 victory in the FAI Junior Cup.They won their 6th Round tie at...
Kerry Football News
Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football