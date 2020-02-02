Tom O’ Connor, Sand Quay & Late of Main Street Ballylongford & Workham, England.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening (Feb.3rd), from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (Feb.4th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

