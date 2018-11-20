Tom Murphy, Dawstown, Blarney, Co. Cork & late of of Rahanane, Ventry.

Reposing in St. Joseph’s Church, Courtbrack, Blarney from 4pm until 7pm this evening. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 1pm. A mass will also be held in Dingle Church on Saturday the 24th of November at 11am. As requested by Tom, his body is being donated for medical research at UCC.

No flowers. Donations if desired can be made to Bothár. House private please.