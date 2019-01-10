Tom McMahon, Meenanare, Duagh and late of Gurtagleanna, Kilmorna.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

