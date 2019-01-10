Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.
Latest News
Siamsa Tíre seeking Executive Director
Siamsa Tíre is looking for a person to lead and manage the organisation's development.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland is seeking to appoint an...
Over 40 candidates so far in the running for Local Election in Kerry
Over 40 candidates have been selected or declared their intention to run in next May's local elections in Kerry so far.Candidates will be vying...
Judy Leahy née Healy, Abbeylands, Ardfert.
Reposing at her residence in Abbeylands, Ardfert tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert on Saturday...
Tom McMahon, Meenanare, Duagh and late of Gurtagleanna, Kilmorna.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh. Requiem...
21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are...
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYThe Munster side has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan for tomorrow night’s Champions Cup clash against Gloucester at Kingsholm at 7.45pm.Peter...
Injury Concerns For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Coach
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have a few injury concerns as the build-up to Saturday's National Cup Semi-final against Pryobel Killester continues.The sides will meet at...
JJ Hanrahan Omitted From Munster Squad To Play Gloucester
Castleisland's JJ Hanrahan appears to have lost his race to be fit for Munster's European Champions Cup Pool 2 clash with Gloucester tomorrow night.The...