Tom McCarthy, Kilbaha, Moyvane and late of Knocknacaragh, Kilmorna. A private family funeral will take place for Tom, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday at 2.00 p.m, broadcast on local radio 99.9 fm, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by his wife Bridie, brothers Jack and Jimmy, sisters Peg, Hannah and Noreen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Michael-Joe, Denis and John, grandchildren Christopher, Edward, Bridget and Eileen, great-grandchildren Clodagh, Caoimhe, Croi and Maria, brother Denis, sister Mary, daughters-in-law Joan, Majella and Jill, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

