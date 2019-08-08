reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church on Saturday for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Kerry/Cork Health link bus, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Latest News
Former All-Star Goalkeeper Says There’s No Baggage Between Current Kerry and Tyrone Teams
Diarmuid Murphy says there’s no baggage between these Kerry and Tyrone teams.Speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final on Sunday between the Kingdom...
Ryanair’s Impact on Kerry Airport – August 8th, 2019
The SNPVAC cabin crew union says Ryanair told it of its intention to close its Faro base in Portugal from next year. The airline...
Causeway Injury-Free Ahead Of Round 3 Of Garveys SHC
Causeway have a fully-fit squad for Saturday’s Garveys Senior Hurling Championship fixture with Ballyduff.The two arch rivals meet in Austin Stack Park in the...
How Soon is Now? The Border Poll Debate – August 8th, 2019
With a no-deal Brexit looming, is now the time for a vote north and south of the border on Irish unity? Or would it be...
Bird’s Eye View – August 8th, 2019
For almost 30 years, Frank King has brought wit, wisdom, humour and his massive knowledge of birds and wildlife to listeners on Bird’s Eye...
Latest Sports
Former All-Star Goalkeeper Says There’s No Baggage Between Current Kerry and Tyrone Teams
Diarmuid Murphy says there’s no baggage between these Kerry and Tyrone teams.Speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final on Sunday between the Kingdom...
Causeway Injury-Free Ahead Of Round 3 Of Garveys SHC
Causeway have a fully-fit squad for Saturday’s Garveys Senior Hurling Championship fixture with Ballyduff.The two arch rivals meet in Austin Stack Park in the...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERThe Premier League transfer window has closed.Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney, with David Luiz set to follow from...