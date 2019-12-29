Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Tuesday morning at 11:30 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Followed by interment in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. House strictly private please. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
House prices in Kerry stabilise at €193,000
The rise in house prices has stabilised in Kerry with the average house price now €193,000.That's according to the final quarterly report of 2019...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool lead Wolves 1-nil after an hour of play in their Premier League clash at Anfield.Sadio Mane put the hosts ahead in the 42nd...
Republic of Ireland Team Of The Decade
As 2019 and the decade comes to a close, we look back on the big sports stories of the last 10 years.Well it has...
Fianna Fáil Councillor calls for designated parking area in Cahersiveen
A Fianna Fáil Councillor has called for a designated parking area for buses and coaches in a major tourism town in Kerry.Speaking at a...
Ryder Cup Team Of The Decade
As 2019 and the decade comes to an end, we look back at the biggest sporting moments of the last 10 years.Europe and America...
