Tom Kelly of Tubridmore, Ardfert.

A private family funeral will take place for Tom with the Requiem Mass bring celebrated at 2pm on Thursday in Saint Brendan’s Church, Ardfert and interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care and Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Catriona, Lorraine, Damian and Alan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, brothers Paddy, John and Bill, sisters Peggy and Mary, nephews, nieces, his children’s partners Sarah, Micháel, Sandra and Áine, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****