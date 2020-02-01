Tom Kearney, Milltown, Abbeydorney.





Reposing at the Day Chapel in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney tomorrow Sunday (Feb 2nd) from 5pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Private cremation will follow.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

