Tom Horgan of Boley, Ballycullane Co.Wexford and formerly Woodlawn Killarney

Pre-deceased by his father Timmy, sister Breda and brother Tadhg. Deeply regretted by his wife Josephine Flynn and his sons Tim, Richard, Simon and Tommy. Sadly missed by his mother Marguerite, brother Sean, sister Elaine, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

A Private family Funeral will take place on Wednesday in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, Co. Wexford.

